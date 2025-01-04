Countdown to Glory: The 2025 Golden Globes

The glitzy backdrop of Hollywood prepares for the launch of the 2025 awards season, kicked off by the esteemed Golden Globes this Sunday.

Spectators will see films like 'Wicked,' 'The Brutalist,' and 'Emilia Perez' vying for a piece of the spotlight before the more prestigious Oscars.

The event promises star-studded appearances from the likes of Timothee Chalamet and Selena Gomez, with the ceremony anchored for the first time by comedian Nikki Glaser. CBS and Paramount+ will capture every glamorous moment live.

