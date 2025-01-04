Left Menu

Countdown to Glory: The 2025 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes will launch Hollywood's 2025 awards season this Sunday, featuring films like 'Wicked' and 'The Brutalist.' Stars such as Timothee Chalamet and Selena Gomez are vying for acting accolades, with Nikki Glaser hosting the event, to air on CBS and Paramount+.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 02:27 IST
Countdown to Glory: The 2025 Golden Globes

The glitzy backdrop of Hollywood prepares for the launch of the 2025 awards season, kicked off by the esteemed Golden Globes this Sunday.

Spectators will see films like 'Wicked,' 'The Brutalist,' and 'Emilia Perez' vying for a piece of the spotlight before the more prestigious Oscars.

The event promises star-studded appearances from the likes of Timothee Chalamet and Selena Gomez, with the ceremony anchored for the first time by comedian Nikki Glaser. CBS and Paramount+ will capture every glamorous moment live.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025