Rukmini Maitra's Dream Role: Bringing 'Nati Binodini' to Life

Rukmini Maitra is set to portray the iconic figure of Binodini Dasi in the upcoming Bengali biopic 'Binodiini Ekti Natir Upakhyan'. The actress describes retracing the legendary stage performer's journey as a dream fulfilled.

The film centers on the life of Binodini Dasi, who rose to prominence in the late 19th century as a groundbreaking actress in Bengali theatre, challenging societal norms and confronting the stigmas of her time. Rukmini acknowledges the emotional depth and significance of playing such a courageous character.

Director Ram Kamal Mukherjee's interest in the project dates back to 2019, but progress was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. With renewed support, the film is set for release. Rukmini expressed her gratitude for the official renaming of Star Theatre to Binodini Theatre, a fitting tribute to Dasi's enduring legacy.

