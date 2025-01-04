Left Menu

David Fincher's 'Seven' Reimagined in 4K for 30th Anniversary

David Fincher discusses the restoration of his film 'Seven' in 4K resolution for its 30th anniversary. While he made some adjustments for modern technology, he aimed to preserve the film's original essence. The restored version will be shown in IMAX and released on 4K UHD home video.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-01-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 11:52 IST
David Fincher Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United States

The iconic film 'Seven,' directed by David Fincher, has undergone a meticulous 4K restoration for its upcoming 30th anniversary. Fincher reflects on the process, describing it as both challenging and nostalgic as he aimed to retain the film's original character while adapting it for modern viewing.

Originally released on a $34 million budget, 'Seven' was a surprise hit, earning over $327 million. Despite several restorations over the years, Fincher insisted on a comprehensive 8K scan to future-proof the film as screens advance, preserving it for generations to come.

The restored version of 'Seven' will debut in IMAX theaters in the U.S. and Canada, with a 4K UHD home video release following on January 7. Fans can expect subtle changes that enhance viewing without altering the film's essence, keeping the dark crime thriller's authenticity intact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

