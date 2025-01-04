David Fincher's 'Seven' Reimagined in 4K for 30th Anniversary

The iconic film 'Seven,' directed by David Fincher, has undergone a meticulous 4K restoration for its upcoming 30th anniversary. Fincher reflects on the process, describing it as both challenging and nostalgic as he aimed to retain the film's original character while adapting it for modern viewing.

Originally released on a $34 million budget, 'Seven' was a surprise hit, earning over $327 million. Despite several restorations over the years, Fincher insisted on a comprehensive 8K scan to future-proof the film as screens advance, preserving it for generations to come.

The restored version of 'Seven' will debut in IMAX theaters in the U.S. and Canada, with a 4K UHD home video release following on January 7. Fans can expect subtle changes that enhance viewing without altering the film's essence, keeping the dark crime thriller's authenticity intact.

