Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' Shines on BAFTA Longlists
Payal Kapadia's debut film 'All We Imagine As Light' continues its award-winning streak by making it to BAFTA's longlists in three categories. The film, set in Mumbai, explores the lives of two Malayali nurses. Two other films, 'Santosh' and 'Sister Midnight', along with Dev Patel's 'Monkey Man', are also recognized.
Payal Kapadia's breakthrough film, 'All We Imagine As Light,' has achieved a remarkable feat on the international awards scene, earning spots on the BAFTA Film Awards longlists in three prestigious categories, including Best Director.
The British Academy recently unveiled the first round of selections across 25 categories for their upcoming awards gala. Kapadia's Malayalam-Hindi directorial venture, noteworthy as the first Indian film to clinch the Grand Prix at Cannes, is now competing for Best Film Not in English Language, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.
In addition to Kapadia's accolades, 'Santosh' by Sandhya Suri and 'Sister Midnight' by Karan Kandhari have made the longlist for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer. Meanwhile, Dev Patel's 'Monkey Man,' his directorial debut, finds itself on the Leading Actor longlist. The journey continues as BAFTA's voting process progresses, with final nominations to be announced on January 15, ahead of the awards ceremony on February 16, 2025.
