Debate Over Temple Customs: A Clash of Tradition and Modernity

The debate over temple customs in Kerala is intensifying, with state leaders offering differing views on the matter. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan advocates for change, aligning some customs with contemporary times. However, Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar asserts that such decisions should be made by the tantris.

Kumar, also part of the Nair Service Society's board, insists that any government-led changes should involve tantris or be decided after a 'devaprasna'. His stance is echoed by other political figures, including NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair, who criticized the chief minister's alignment with Swami Satchidananda on relaxed dress codes for men in temples.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan and Congress leader K Muraleedharan also weigh in, suggesting that these issues be left to the discretion of respective communities and temples. They caution against political involvement in altering long-standing religious customs, underlining the current sensitive political climate in Kerala.

