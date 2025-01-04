Kharge's Chadar: A Symbol of Unity and Peace

Mallikarjun Kharge, President of the Congress party, dispatched a 'chadar' to the Ajmer Sharif dargah on Saturday to mark the Urs of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. Kharge emphasized the enduring nature of national unity and brotherhood, pointing out that they are unshakeable even in the face of adversities.

In line with this message, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju presented a similar 'chadar', sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the dargah, which underscored communal harmony and the importance of cross-religious cooperation.

Kharge expressed pride in continuing a Congress tradition of promoting cultural unity, especially as India approaches the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi's Congress presidency, a time marked by a strong stance against hate-driven division. He called for peace and coexistence, reflecting on the nation's Ganga-Jamuni culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)