Left Menu

Kharge's Chadar: A Symbol of Unity and Peace

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge sent a ceremonial 'chadar' to Ajmer Sharif dargah for the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, reinforcing unity and love amidst societal tensions. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also offered a 'chadar' from Prime Minister Modi, promoting religious harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 18:09 IST
Kharge's Chadar: A Symbol of Unity and Peace
  • Country:
  • India

Mallikarjun Kharge, President of the Congress party, dispatched a 'chadar' to the Ajmer Sharif dargah on Saturday to mark the Urs of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. Kharge emphasized the enduring nature of national unity and brotherhood, pointing out that they are unshakeable even in the face of adversities.

In line with this message, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju presented a similar 'chadar', sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the dargah, which underscored communal harmony and the importance of cross-religious cooperation.

Kharge expressed pride in continuing a Congress tradition of promoting cultural unity, especially as India approaches the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi's Congress presidency, a time marked by a strong stance against hate-driven division. He called for peace and coexistence, reflecting on the nation's Ganga-Jamuni culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025