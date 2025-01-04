Hollywood Buzz: Golden Globes Set the Stage

The much-anticipated Golden Globes will officially kick off Hollywood's awards season for 2025 this Sunday. Industry eyes will be on films such as 'Wicked,' 'The Brutalist,' and 'Emilia Perez' as they vie for prestigious trophies.

Notable stars in the race for acting accolades include Timothee Chalamet, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, and Angelina Jolie. The event promises a glitzy, star-studded affair, attracting significant attention and setting the tone for the Oscars.

This year marks comedian Nikki Glaser's debut as the host, adding a fresh comedic twist to the proceedings. Viewers can catch all the live action on CBS or stream it on Paramount+.

(With inputs from agencies.)