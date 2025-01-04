Left Menu

Harmony Through Tradition: Unity at Ajmer Dargah

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju offered a ceremonial 'chadar' from Prime Minister Modi at Ajmer Dargah during the 'Urs' of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. The event emphasized peace and unity across religions. Additionally, Rijiju launched a web portal and app to provide information to pilgrims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ajmer | Updated: 04-01-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 19:08 IST
Harmony Through Tradition: Unity at Ajmer Dargah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, carrying a ceremonial 'chadar' on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visited Ajmer Dargah during the 'Urs' of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. The event highlighted themes of peace and interfaith harmony as conveyed in the Prime Minister's message.

Rijiju unveiled a web portal and the 'Garib Nawaz' app for pilgrims, offering insights into Khwaja Saheb's teachings and history. Emphasizing the shrine's significance, he shared Modi's call for unity among diverse religious communities to foster societal peace.

Security measures were in place for Rijiju's visit, and the event's focus remained on maintaining harmony, as reflected in Modi's ongoing annual tradition of sending a 'chadar'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025