Harmony Through Tradition: Unity at Ajmer Dargah
Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju offered a ceremonial 'chadar' from Prime Minister Modi at Ajmer Dargah during the 'Urs' of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. The event emphasized peace and unity across religions. Additionally, Rijiju launched a web portal and app to provide information to pilgrims.
Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, carrying a ceremonial 'chadar' on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visited Ajmer Dargah during the 'Urs' of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. The event highlighted themes of peace and interfaith harmony as conveyed in the Prime Minister's message.
Rijiju unveiled a web portal and the 'Garib Nawaz' app for pilgrims, offering insights into Khwaja Saheb's teachings and history. Emphasizing the shrine's significance, he shared Modi's call for unity among diverse religious communities to foster societal peace.
Security measures were in place for Rijiju's visit, and the event's focus remained on maintaining harmony, as reflected in Modi's ongoing annual tradition of sending a 'chadar'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
