A Statesman's Farewell: The Journey of Jimmy Carter

In a dignified farewell to a revered leader, the nation pays tribute to Jimmy Carter, whose journey began over a century ago in south Georgia. On Saturday, a motorcade carrying Carter's flag-draped casket embarked on a symbolic journey from the Phoebe Sumter Medical Centre in Americus, making its way to Atlanta, with poignant stops reflecting his legacy.

The Carter family, joined by former Secret Service agents turned pallbearers, accompanies the late president as his six-day state funeral commences. As the procession moves through Carter's childhood haunts in Plains, Georgia, families gather to pay respects, adorned with flowers and pins that celebrate the lasting impact of the 39th president. His humanitarian efforts and progressive policies resonate even with those born long after his presidency.

At the historic train depot where Carter orchestrated his presidential campaign, a community gathers to honor the legacy of a leader who was ahead of his time. The National Park Service will toll the farm bell 39 times to commemorate Carter's presidency as his remains make their journey to the Carter Presidential Centre in Atlanta, and eventually to Washington for a state funeral before returning to Plains for a private burial.

(With inputs from agencies.)