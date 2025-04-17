Global Health Headlines: Trade Wars, Pandemic Plans, and Fluctuating Pharma Fortunes

Recent developments in the healthcare sector reveal multiple challenges and breakthroughs. As U.S.-China trade tensions persist, popular Western medicines face increased tariffs. This economic conflict threatens pharmaceutical production costs, a detailed Reuters analysis reveals.

In a significant stride towards global health preparedness, the World Health Organization has secured an agreement outlining pandemic response strategies. This comes after COVID-19 revealed stark disparities in vaccine distribution between rich and poor nations.

Meanwhile, pharmaceutical innovation in Europe sees a breakthrough with the approval of Leqembi, marking progress in Alzheimer's treatment. However, potential U.S. tariffs could disrupt drug manufacturing, highlighting the delicate balance between economic policies and healthcare advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)