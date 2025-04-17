Left Menu

Global Health Headlines: Trade Wars, Pandemic Plans, and Fluctuating Pharma Fortunes

Current health news highlights include the impact of U.S.-China trade tensions on pharmaceutical costs, the World Health Organization's deal on future pandemic responses, and the approval of Alzheimer's treatment in the EU. Tensions arise due to potential tariffs affecting drugmakers' strategies, while the CDC reviews vaccine guidelines amid growing health challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 02:32 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 02:32 IST
Recent developments in the healthcare sector reveal multiple challenges and breakthroughs. As U.S.-China trade tensions persist, popular Western medicines face increased tariffs. This economic conflict threatens pharmaceutical production costs, a detailed Reuters analysis reveals.

In a significant stride towards global health preparedness, the World Health Organization has secured an agreement outlining pandemic response strategies. This comes after COVID-19 revealed stark disparities in vaccine distribution between rich and poor nations.

Meanwhile, pharmaceutical innovation in Europe sees a breakthrough with the approval of Leqembi, marking progress in Alzheimer's treatment. However, potential U.S. tariffs could disrupt drug manufacturing, highlighting the delicate balance between economic policies and healthcare advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

