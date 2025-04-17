U.S. and Indonesia Strengthen Defense and Trade Ties

In a pivotal meeting on Wednesday, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio engaged in discussions with Indonesia's Foreign Minister, focusing on bolstering defense and security cooperation between the two nations, according to the U.S. State Department.

The meeting also addressed the contentious issue of U.S. tariffs, signaling a step toward resolving trade tensions.

Moreover, Rubio praised Indonesia's recent economic reforms, seen as a significant move towards achieving a fair and balanced trade relationship with the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)