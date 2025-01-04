Left Menu

Ralph Lauren Receives Presidential Medal of Freedom Amidst Stellar Roster

Fashion icon Ralph Lauren and several other illustrious figures, including Michael J. Fox and Denzel Washington, are set to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden this Saturday. The award ceremony recognizes their significant contributions to American culture and global efforts for peace and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 22:57 IST
Ralph Lauren Receives Presidential Medal of Freedom Amidst Stellar Roster
Ralph Lauren, Michael J. Fox (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned fashion designer Ralph Lauren is about to become the first in his field to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States. Actor Michael J. Fox is also among the illustrious names to be awarded this Saturday by President Joe Biden.

Ralph Lauren's team expressed elation on Instagram upon learning about the award, describing the honor as a recognition of his significant contributions to American style and culture over six decades. Throughout his career, Lauren has garnered numerous accolades, including international honors from France and the UK.

Other notable honorees include Denzel Washington, who was originally scheduled to be recognized in 2022, and prominent figures like Lionel Messi and Earvin "Magic" Johnson. The White House describes these recipients as individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the U.S. and the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025