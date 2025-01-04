Ralph Lauren Receives Presidential Medal of Freedom Amidst Stellar Roster

Renowned fashion designer Ralph Lauren is about to become the first in his field to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States. Actor Michael J. Fox is also among the illustrious names to be awarded this Saturday by President Joe Biden.

Ralph Lauren's team expressed elation on Instagram upon learning about the award, describing the honor as a recognition of his significant contributions to American style and culture over six decades. Throughout his career, Lauren has garnered numerous accolades, including international honors from France and the UK.

Other notable honorees include Denzel Washington, who was originally scheduled to be recognized in 2022, and prominent figures like Lionel Messi and Earvin "Magic" Johnson. The White House describes these recipients as individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the U.S. and the world.

