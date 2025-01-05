Golden Globes: Hollywood's Award Season Begins

The glitz and glamour of Hollywood's award season are set to kick off with the 2025 Golden Globes ceremony this Sunday.

This prestigious event sees films like 'Wicked,' 'The Brutalist,' and 'Emilia Perez' contending for trophies and spotlight ahead of the Oscars.

Prominent names, including Timothee Chalamet and Selena Gomez, are on the roster for acting honors, with comedian Nikki Glaser making her debut as host. Viewers can catch the event live on CBS and streaming via Paramount+.

(With inputs from agencies.)