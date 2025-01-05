Golden Globes: Hollywood's Award Season Begins
The Golden Globes will launch Hollywood's 2025 awards season with films like 'Wicked' and 'Emilia Perez' vying for attention. Stars such as Timothee Chalamet and Selena Gomez are in the running for acting honors. Nikki Glaser will host the event, broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 02:30 IST
The glitz and glamour of Hollywood's award season are set to kick off with the 2025 Golden Globes ceremony this Sunday.
This prestigious event sees films like 'Wicked,' 'The Brutalist,' and 'Emilia Perez' contending for trophies and spotlight ahead of the Oscars.
Prominent names, including Timothee Chalamet and Selena Gomez, are on the roster for acting honors, with comedian Nikki Glaser making her debut as host. Viewers can catch the event live on CBS and streaming via Paramount+.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Wicked Success: Behind the Scenes with Director Jon M. Chu
Entertainment Highlights: 'Wicked', NBA Ratings Surge, Art-House Triumphs, and China's Squid Game Tricks
'Wicked' Film Hopes and NBA's Festive Success: A Cultural Surge
Entertainment Unwrapped: From 'Wicked' to Bollywood Art-House Hits
'Wicked' Director Jon M. Chu Aims High as Art-House Films Gain Global Acclaim