Left Menu

Golden Globes: Hollywood's Award Season Begins

The Golden Globes will launch Hollywood's 2025 awards season with films like 'Wicked' and 'Emilia Perez' vying for attention. Stars such as Timothee Chalamet and Selena Gomez are in the running for acting honors. Nikki Glaser will host the event, broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 02:30 IST
Golden Globes: Hollywood's Award Season Begins

The glitz and glamour of Hollywood's award season are set to kick off with the 2025 Golden Globes ceremony this Sunday.

This prestigious event sees films like 'Wicked,' 'The Brutalist,' and 'Emilia Perez' contending for trophies and spotlight ahead of the Oscars.

Prominent names, including Timothee Chalamet and Selena Gomez, are on the roster for acting honors, with comedian Nikki Glaser making her debut as host. Viewers can catch the event live on CBS and streaming via Paramount+.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025