Malayalam Actress Honey Rose Speaks Out Against Stalker

Malayalam actress Honey Rose has accused an individual of stalking her and making inappropriate remarks. She raised concerns over the lack of legal protection against such behavior. Despite being silent initially, she now questions the societal acceptance of such actions based on perceived wealth superiority.

Updated: 05-01-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 14:19 IST
Malayalam actress Honey Rose has publicly accused a man of stalking her and making sexually inappropriate remarks. She claimed that these actions violated her modesty, often through various media platforms.

In a Facebook post, Rose questioned whether society accepts insulting women based on wealth-driven superiority. Although she chose not to reveal the man's identity, she alleged that the individual initially invited her as a guest to a program she attended but began insulting her after she declined further invitations.

Rose expressed her concern over the lack of legal protection and pointed out that such remarks and stalking are criminal offenses. Known for her roles in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films, Rose said she used to ignore such acts out of contempt yet now calls for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

