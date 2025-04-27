Left Menu

Kharge Urges Unity After Pahalgam Attack: A Call to Action

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress President, expressed support for the central government following the Pahalgam terror attack. However, he criticized Prime Minister Modi for missing an all-party meeting regarding the incident. Kharge emphasized national unity and cooperation for effective counter-terrorism efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-04-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 16:03 IST
Kharge Urges Unity After Pahalgam Attack: A Call to Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has pledged full backing for the central government's efforts in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing the need for unity and collaborative action.

Addressing the media, Kharge criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not attending the all-party meeting meant to deliberate on the tragic event. He stressed that national interest should take precedence over political and linguistic differences.

Kharge highlighted the importance of working together towards national welfare, urging the government to engage all parties for more effective results, while cautioning against unnecessary criticism that could hinder progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025