Kharge Urges Unity After Pahalgam Attack: A Call to Action
Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress President, expressed support for the central government following the Pahalgam terror attack. However, he criticized Prime Minister Modi for missing an all-party meeting regarding the incident. Kharge emphasized national unity and cooperation for effective counter-terrorism efforts.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has pledged full backing for the central government's efforts in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing the need for unity and collaborative action.
Addressing the media, Kharge criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not attending the all-party meeting meant to deliberate on the tragic event. He stressed that national interest should take precedence over political and linguistic differences.
Kharge highlighted the importance of working together towards national welfare, urging the government to engage all parties for more effective results, while cautioning against unnecessary criticism that could hinder progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
