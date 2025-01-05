Golden Globes 2024: Rekindling the Magic?

As the 82nd Golden Globes approaches, Hollywood's glittering awards season is set for a resurgence. After turbulent years and the dissolution of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Globes are back, now managed by Eldridge Industries and Dick Clark Productions.

This year's ceremony, taking place on Sunday at 8 pm EST, aims to capture the dynamic spirit of previous editions. Star comedian Nikki Glaser takes the helm as the host, following a mixed reception last year. Viewership rebounded to around 10 million, prompting CBS to extend their contract for five more years.

With prominent figures like Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, and Denzel Washington nominated, the Globes promise an array of star power. As legal battles and controversies simmer in Hollywood, the awards night might lend unexpected drama, setting the stage for forthcoming Oscar debates.

