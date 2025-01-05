Left Menu

Golden Globes 2024: Rekindling the Magic?

The Golden Globes, now under new ownership, aim to revive their past success amidst Hollywood's changing landscape. The 82nd ceremony will feature notable nominees like Zendaya and Daniel Craig, with comedian Nikki Glaser hosting. As controversies swirl in Hollywood, this year's show hopes to captivate audiences and set the stage for the Oscars.

As the 82nd Golden Globes approaches, Hollywood's glittering awards season is set for a resurgence. After turbulent years and the dissolution of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Globes are back, now managed by Eldridge Industries and Dick Clark Productions.

This year's ceremony, taking place on Sunday at 8 pm EST, aims to capture the dynamic spirit of previous editions. Star comedian Nikki Glaser takes the helm as the host, following a mixed reception last year. Viewership rebounded to around 10 million, prompting CBS to extend their contract for five more years.

With prominent figures like Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, and Denzel Washington nominated, the Globes promise an array of star power. As legal battles and controversies simmer in Hollywood, the awards night might lend unexpected drama, setting the stage for forthcoming Oscar debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

