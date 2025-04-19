Left Menu

Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team to Dazzle Patna Skies on Shaurya Diwas

The Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team will perform aerobatic stunts in Patna on April 23 to commemorate Shaurya Diwas, honoring freedom fighter Veer Kunwar Singh. Using nine Hawk Mk-132 jets, this is their first performance in Patna, with preparations targeting student engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 10:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The skies of Patna are set to witness an extraordinary spectacle as the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team will perform a series of mesmerizing aerial maneuvers to celebrate Shaurya Diwas. This event marks a homage to Veer Kunwar Singh's heroic efforts during the 1857 First War of Independence.

The Surya Kiran team, piloting nine Hawk Mk-132 jets renowned for their precision and distinctive red-and-white patterns, will make their aerial debut in Patna, with spectators eagerly anticipating the sight from the banks of the Ganga River. This showcase also serves as a tribute to the martyrs of the famed 1857 rebellion.

Scheduled on April 23, with a rehearsal on April 22 targeting student audiences, the aerial display promises to captivate and inspire. The event highlights an elaborate coordination effort by the Patna district administration, aiming to not only thrill but also motivate young minds towards an Indian Air Force career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

