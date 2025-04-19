India's Nuclear Leap: Fast-Breeder Reactor Set to Revolutionize Power Sector

India is gearing up for a major milestone in its nuclear energy advancement, with the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu expected to go live next year. After receiving the green light from the nuclear regulator, the PFBR will initiate the second stage of India's robust nuclear agenda.

The PFBR, developed by Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam (BHAVINI), is a unique nuclear reactor that employs plutonium-based mixed oxide as fuel and liquid sodium as a coolant. Utilizing spent fuel from Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors, a staple of India's nuclear power, it represents a cutting-edge step in energy efficiency and waste reduction.

Nuclear power forms a pivotal part of India's energy strategy, with a governmental mission targeting 100 GW capacity through nuclear energy. Current installed capacity is at 8.18 GW, and projects in the pipeline, including enhancements from BHAVINI, NPCIL, and foreign collaborations, are set to exponentially expand this capacity by 2031-32.

(With inputs from agencies.)