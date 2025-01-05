Left Menu

A Gesture of Unity: Chadar Ceremony at Ajmer Sharif Dargah

During the Urs festival at Ajmer Sharif Dargah, a chadar was presented on behalf of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The gesture symbolizes religious unity, amidst ongoing controversy over the dargah's origins. Singh's message emphasized brotherhood, while a similar gesture from PM Modi was also made.

  • Country:
  • India

A chadar on behalf of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was offered at Ajmer Sharif Dargah among the Urs festivities honoring sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

The chadar was presented by Munavvar Khan, a former vice president of the Dargah Committee, who also conveyed a message from Singh promoting unity across religions. On the previous day, a similar offering came from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, delivered by Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minority Affairs Minister.

Meanwhile, a legal dispute arose concerning the dargah's location on an alleged Shiva temple site, stirring a call from Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta to halt the prime minister's symbolic gesture. Urs continues to be a significant event fostering interfaith respect and remembrance of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

