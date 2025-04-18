Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Celebrates Maharana Pratap and Shivaji Maharaj as National Icons

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized Maharana Pratap and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as national heroes, contrasting them with Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. He unveiled a statue in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, highlighting their courage and inclusive leadership. Singh criticized those glorifying Aurangzeb, urging recognition of historical figures who inspired unity and patriotism.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has proclaimed Maharana Pratap and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as esteemed national figures, distancing them from the controversial legacy of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. Speaking at a statue unveiling ceremony in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Singh celebrated their historic contributions to India's unity and strength.

Singh critiqued post-independence historians for failing to adequately credit the valiant efforts of Maharana Pratap and Shivaji Maharaj, while instead venerating figures like Aurangzeb. He urged a reassessment of history, arguing that glorifying figures like Aurangzeb undermines the contributions of Indian Muslims and historic unity.

Highlighting a narrative shift, Singh addressed the need to rename places and reflect national heroes in cultural memory. The Defence Minister emphasized the inclusive nature of both Maharana Pratap's and Shivaji Maharaj's forces, stressing that their legacies should inspire modern India beyond mere historical recognition.

