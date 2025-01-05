Left Menu

Jharkhand Pays Tribute to Industrial Visionary Ratan Tata in Republic Day Tableau

Jharkhand's Republic Day tableau will honor the late industrialist Ratan Tata while highlighting the state's cultural diversity and strides in women's empowerment. Tata, instrumental in Jamshedpur's growth, is celebrated alongside Jharkhand's rich heritage in the national event in New Delhi.

Updated: 05-01-2025 22:02 IST
Jharkhand Pays Tribute to Industrial Visionary Ratan Tata in Republic Day Tableau
This Republic Day, Jharkhand's tableau in New Delhi will honor Late Ratan Tata, an industrial champion instrumental in the founding of Jamshedpur, India's first steel city.

Joining 14 other states and union territories, Jharkhand will showcase a vibrant display of cultural diversity and progress in women's empowerment at the national celebration on January 26.

Having previously highlighted themes like tassar silk and the Baba Baidyanath Temple, this year's design received accolades for its creativity. The tableau accentuates Tata's enduring legacy in Jharkhand, a state formalized in 2000 thanks largely to his visionary plans first initiated during visits in the 1960s.

