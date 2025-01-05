Jharkhand Pays Tribute to Industrial Visionary Ratan Tata in Republic Day Tableau

This Republic Day, Jharkhand's tableau in New Delhi will honor Late Ratan Tata, an industrial champion instrumental in the founding of Jamshedpur, India's first steel city.

Joining 14 other states and union territories, Jharkhand will showcase a vibrant display of cultural diversity and progress in women's empowerment at the national celebration on January 26.

Having previously highlighted themes like tassar silk and the Baba Baidyanath Temple, this year's design received accolades for its creativity. The tableau accentuates Tata's enduring legacy in Jharkhand, a state formalized in 2000 thanks largely to his visionary plans first initiated during visits in the 1960s.

(With inputs from agencies.)