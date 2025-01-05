West Bengal Ramps Up Security for Makar Sankranti Holy Dip
The West Bengal government is deploying 13,000 police personnel at Sagar Island for the Makar Sankranti holy dip on January 14. Enhanced security measures involve police, coast guard, and disaster response teams. Additional infrastructure, including CCTV and surveillance towers, is in place for this large-scale religious gathering.
The West Bengal government has unveiled comprehensive security plans for the annual Makar Sankranti holy dip at Sagar Island, with around 13,000 police personnel being deployed, a senior official confirmed on Sunday. The large-scale operation aims to ensure the safety of the anticipated influx of pilgrims.
In addition to uniformed police, plainclothes security personnel will be positioned throughout the island's periphery. Coastal surveillance will be a pivotal element in this year's security measures, supported by the Coast Guard, while the National Disaster Response Force will provide additional assistance.
Efforts include the installation of additional lighting and surveillance infrastructure, such as 1,150 CCTV cameras and observation towers. Law enforcement will be significantly bolstered, with senior officers and civic volunteers on site to manage the massive congregation during the holy event.
