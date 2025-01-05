Left Menu

Celebrating Culture and Empowering Education: Adivasi Mela's New Initiatives

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the annual Adivasi Mela and launched the Shahid Madho Singh Haath Kharcha Yojana to combat dropout rates among tribal students. The initiative provides Rs 5,000 to tribal students in classes 9 and 11. An estimated 2 lakh students will benefit annually.

In a significant move to uplift the tribal community, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the annual Adivasi Mela and introduced the Shahid Madho Singh Haath Kharcha Yojana. This ambitious scheme is aimed at reducing dropout rates among tribal students by offering financial assistance.

Targeted towards students in classes 9 and 11, the scheme promises Rs 5,000 to each student enrolled in government and aided schools. The inaugural phase saw Rs 80 crore disbursed to 1.6 lakh students. This initiative is expected to benefit about 2 lakh students annually, addressing vital education barriers faced by the state's tribal population.

Odisha's commitment to tribal development is underscored by its efforts to mitigate regional imbalances and resolve historical injustices. The Adivasi Mela serves as a cultural showcase with tribal huts, stalls, and exhibits, highlighting the rich heritage and contributions of the indigenous community.

