Inside the Enigma: Melania Trump Documentary Unveiled

Amazon Prime Video has acquired exclusive rights to a new Brett Ratner-directed documentary focusing on Melania Trump, the incoming first lady. The film promises a unique and unprecedented behind-the-scenes glimpse into Melania's life as she prepares for another term as first lady.

This documentary marks a significant point in filmmaker Brett Ratner's career, being his first project since facing sexual misconduct allegations in 2017. The documentary is executive produced by Fernando Sulichin and began shooting in December.

Amazon's involvement in the project highlights the evolving relationship between Jeff Bezos and Donald Trump, reflecting a shift from past tensions towards potential regulatory collaboration under the new administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)