Jean Smart Shines at Golden Globes, Wins Best Actress in TV Comedy
Jean Smart celebrates her second Golden Globe win for 'Hacks' in the Best Actress category. In her acceptance speech, she humorously thanked the cast and crew while acknowledging her character. Competing against renowned actresses, her triumph highlights her prowess in the entertainment industry.
- Country:
- United States
In a night of glamour and accolades, veteran actress Jean Smart was overjoyed upon winning her second Golden Globe. The 82nd edition of the Golden Globes witnessed Smart clinching the prestigious award for her performance in the comedy series 'Hacks.'
Smart, honored with the title of best actress in a TV comedy/musical, delighted the audience with her humor as she credited HBO Max, the show's producers, and the talented cast including Hannah Einbinder. In her words, 'Without Ava, there would be no Deborah.'
The star added that they are enthusiastically filming Season 4. Previously, she won an Emmy for her role in Season 1, where she humbly acknowledged the attention she garners. Fellow nominees included Kristen Bell, Quinta Brunson, Ayo Edebiri, Selena Gomez, and Kathryn Hahn.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hyderabad's Cinematic Ambitions: From Tollywood to Hollywood Hub
Hollywood Scandals Take Center Stage: Top 10 Controversies in 2024
Golden Globes Kickstarts Hollywood 2025 Awards Season
Hollywood's Stormy Split: Jolie and Pitt Finalize Divorce
Hollywood Drama Ends: Jolie and Pitt's Divorce Settlement