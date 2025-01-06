Jacques Audiard's 'Emilia Perez' Triumphs at Golden Globes!

In a triumphant moment at the 82nd Golden Globes, Jacques Audiard's 'Emilia Perez' was honored as the Best Motion Picture in the Non-English Language category. Audiard, who attended the event, was visibly moved as he accepted the prestigious accolade.

The film not only showcases Audiard's directorial prowess but also his collaborative screenwriting efforts with Thomas Bidegain. A star-studded cast, including Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofia Gascon, and Selena Gomez, brings the Spanish musical's compelling story to life on screen.

Inspired by Boris Razon's novel 'Ecoute', 'Emilia Perez' follows a dramatic opera narrative, for which Saldana received her first Golden Globe. The actress expressed her gratitude, emphasizing the strength and skill of her co-stars and the visionary leadership of Audiard.

(With inputs from agencies.)