Jacques Audiard's 'Emilia Perez' Triumphs at Golden Globes!

Jacques Audiard's 'Emilia Perez' clinched the Best Non-English Motion Picture at the 82nd Golden Globes. The film, co-written with Thomas Bidegain and featuring stars like Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez, impressed with its dramatic narrative. Saldana also received her first award for her compelling performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 08:18 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 08:18 IST
Poster of Emilia Perez (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
In a triumphant moment at the 82nd Golden Globes, Jacques Audiard's 'Emilia Perez' was honored as the Best Motion Picture in the Non-English Language category. Audiard, who attended the event, was visibly moved as he accepted the prestigious accolade.

The film not only showcases Audiard's directorial prowess but also his collaborative screenwriting efforts with Thomas Bidegain. A star-studded cast, including Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofia Gascon, and Selena Gomez, brings the Spanish musical's compelling story to life on screen.

Inspired by Boris Razon's novel 'Ecoute', 'Emilia Perez' follows a dramatic opera narrative, for which Saldana received her first Golden Globe. The actress expressed her gratitude, emphasizing the strength and skill of her co-stars and the visionary leadership of Audiard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

