Hiroyuki Sanada Triumphs at 2025 Golden Globes for 'Shogun'

In a monumental win at the 2025 Golden Globes, Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada clinched the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Drama for his compelling role in 'Shogun'. This victory followed his win against a prestigious lineup including Donald Glover, Jake Gyllenhaal, Gary Oldman, Eddie Redmayne, and Billy Bob Thornton.

During his acceptance speech, Sanada expressed gratitude to all who had impacted his career, emphasizing the importance of perseverance. He urged budding actors to be authentic and steadfast, stating, "Please be yourself, believe in yourself, and never give up. Good luck."

Sanada's co-star, Tadanobu Asano, was also recognized, securing the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series. Last year, 'Shogun' dominated the Emmys with Sanada receiving accolades as the Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series. This landmark achievement made him the first Japanese, and only the second Asian actor, to win such an esteemed honor.

