Actress Honey Rose Files Complaint Against Obscene Social Media Remarks

Malayalam actress Honey Rose lodged a complaint with Kochi police after obscene comments appeared on her social media page. One man was detained, and over 30 others booked under IT Act sections. The incident highlights ongoing issues with online harassment, particularly against women in the public eye.
Malayalam actress Honey Rose has taken legal action against individuals making obscene remarks on her social media. Kochi police confirmed that a man was detained after Rose filed a complaint on Sunday.
The police have booked over 30 individuals under various sections of law, including Section 67 of the IT Act for circulating obscene material electronically. Investigation efforts are aided by the cyber cell to identify the accused.
Rose's complaint followed an incident where she was allegedly stalked and harassed after rejecting further invitations from a man who had initially invited her to a program as a guest.
