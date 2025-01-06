Left Menu

VP Dhankhar's Strategic Visit to Dharmasthala

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to visit Dharmasthala in Karnataka on Tuesday. He will inaugurate the Mega Queue Complex and launch the 2024-25 Jnanadeepa programme at Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala, as announced by his office on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 12:53 IST
Jagdeep Dhankhar Image Credit: Twitter(@VPIndia)
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to visit Dharmasthala in Karnataka on Tuesday. This visit marks a significant event as Dhankhar plans to engage in multiple key activities.

Among the principal purposes of his visit, Dhankhar will inaugurate the Mega Queue Complex, a facility expected to enhance visitor experience at this important religious site.

Additionally, the Vice-President will launch the 2024-25 Jnanadeepa programme at Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala, marking an important milestone in educational initiatives in the region, according to a statement released by his office on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

