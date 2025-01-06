Leaders Pay Homage to Guru Gobind Singh on Prakash Utsav

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary, an event celebrated as Prakash Utsav.

The 10th Sikh guru, credited with founding the Khalsa Panth, continues to inspire leaders and citizens alike with his teachings.

President Murmu emphasized his principles of righteousness and harmony, while VP Dhankhar and PM Modi echoed sentiments of justice, equality, and compassion, underscoring the relevance of Guru Gobind Singh's wisdom in today's progressive society.

(With inputs from agencies.)