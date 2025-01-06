Leaders Pay Homage to Guru Gobind Singh on Prakash Utsav
On the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the 10th Sikh guru. Observed as Prakash Utsav, leaders acknowledged his teachings of equality, justice, and selfless devotion to humanity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 13:49 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary, an event celebrated as Prakash Utsav.
The 10th Sikh guru, credited with founding the Khalsa Panth, continues to inspire leaders and citizens alike with his teachings.
President Murmu emphasized his principles of righteousness and harmony, while VP Dhankhar and PM Modi echoed sentiments of justice, equality, and compassion, underscoring the relevance of Guru Gobind Singh's wisdom in today's progressive society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Honored with Kuwait's Highest Award
Teachings of Lord Christ celebrate love, harmony, brotherhood; it is important that we all work to make this spirit stronger: PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative stamp, coin on birth centenary of former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays wreath on mortal remains of ex-PM Manmohan Singh before his last rites at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar reaches Nigambodh Ghat to attend last rites of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.