Controversial U.S.-El Salvador Migrant Detention Deal Revealed

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen criticized President Trump's administration for detaining Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador, citing a payment arrangement. Abrego Garcia was mistakenly deported from Maryland, and his deportation highlights potential threats to due process and constitutional rights, as revealed in discussions with El Salvador's vice president.

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen has raised alarms over the detention of a Salvadoran man, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was erroneously deported from Maryland, asserting that El Salvador's decision to hold Garcia is financially motivated by an arrangement with the U.S. government.

Van Hollen's discourse with Salvadoran Vice President Felix Ulloa revealed that the detention is primarily due to U.S. payments, under a purported deal wherein El Salvador detains migrants in exchange for financial compensation from the U.S. government.

The case exemplifies potential infringements on due process, as the Trump administration faces criticism for improperly deporting Garcia amidst allegations of gang affiliation. Despite criticisms, the White House maintains the accusations against Garcia, which remain unproven.

(With inputs from agencies.)

