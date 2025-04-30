Controversial U.S.-El Salvador Migrant Detention Deal Revealed

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen has raised alarms over the detention of a Salvadoran man, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was erroneously deported from Maryland, asserting that El Salvador's decision to hold Garcia is financially motivated by an arrangement with the U.S. government.

Van Hollen's discourse with Salvadoran Vice President Felix Ulloa revealed that the detention is primarily due to U.S. payments, under a purported deal wherein El Salvador detains migrants in exchange for financial compensation from the U.S. government.

The case exemplifies potential infringements on due process, as the Trump administration faces criticism for improperly deporting Garcia amidst allegations of gang affiliation. Despite criticisms, the White House maintains the accusations against Garcia, which remain unproven.

(With inputs from agencies.)