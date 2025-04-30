Farooq Abdullah Advocates Unity Amidst Rising Indo-Pak Tensions

In a firm show of support, Farooq Abdullah, President of the National Conference, endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi amidst escalating tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam incident. Abdullah urged for national unity and warned Islamabad against further provocations, highlighting India's own nuclear capabilities.

Abdullah asserted India's policy of non-aggression, reiterating that the nation would not initiate conflict and would only respond to threats decisively. He emphasized, "India has never attacked anyone first. The aggression began with them, and we simply responded. Even today, we will not resort to using nuclear weapons unless provoked. We, too, stand ready to defend."

Addressing internal politics, Abdullah dismissed claims by the Congress party about Modi being "missing in action". He strongly condemned Pakistan for previous attacks on Indian soil, urging that genuine peace requires the cessation of terror activities. "If Pakistan desires friendship, hostile actions must end," he stated, affirming India's readiness to meet any challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)