Cuban Dissident Arrests Stir Political Tensions

Cuba has detained prominent dissident Jose Daniel Ferrer for parole violations, three months after his release as part of a Vatican-brokered deal. Ferrer and fellow dissident Felix Navarro are accused of defying parole terms and inciting public disorder. The U.S. government demands their immediate release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 01:11 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 01:11 IST
On Tuesday, Cuban authorities arrested renowned dissident Jose Daniel Ferrer for breaching the conditions of his parole. Released just three months ago under a Vatican-mediated accord with the Biden administration, Ferrer failed to attend mandatory court hearings, violating Cuban law, according to Maricela Sosa, Cuba's Supreme Popular Tribunal vice president.

Ferrer's sister, Ana Belkis Ferrer, reported on social media that police also detained Ferrer's wife, son, and several activists. Meanwhile, Sosa noted the arrest of another dissident, Felix Navarro, who breached his parole by leaving his locality without judicial approval following protests in July 2021.

The U.S. has long criticized Cuba's treatment of dissidents. U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce condemned the arrests, calling for Ferrer, Navarro, and other activists' immediate release. The situation has intensified political tensions between the two nations.

