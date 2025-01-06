Honoring Legends: Yash Chopra and Shyam Benegal at JIFF 2025

The upcoming Jaipur International Film Festival 2025 will celebrate the legacies of acclaimed filmmakers Yash Chopra and Shyam Benegal, hosting the event from January 17 to 21. The festival will honor Chopra with the Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his profound impact on Indian and global cinema.

Chopra’s illustrious career, marked by notable films like 'Deewar', 'Kabhi Kabhie', and 'Dil To Pagal Hai', has left a lasting impression with themes spanning romance, societal issues, and groundbreaking storytelling techniques. His work remains influential years after his passing in 2012, continuing to inspire new generations.

Simultaneously, the festival will pay tribute to Benegal, a trailblazer of the Indian parallel cinema movement, known for works such as 'Ankur' and the TV series 'Bharat Ek Khoj'. Benegal's insightful narrations and compelling visual stories have significantly contributed to cultural history, resonating with audiences even after his recent passing.

(With inputs from agencies.)