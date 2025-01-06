Social Media Abuses Targeting Malayalam Actress Prompt Arrests and Investigations

An arrest was made Monday after Malayalam actress Honey Rose filed a complaint about obscene remarks on her social media. Police confirmed the arrest of 60-year-old Shaji from Panangadu.

The complaint, lodged on Sunday night, has led to an investigation targeting at least 30 people for various offenses, including sexual harassment under BNS section 75 and transmitting obscene materials under IT Act section 67. The Kochi Central Police are working with the cyber cell to track down the suspects.

The case gained momentum following Rose's Facebook post detailing the harassment she faced after declining event invites, and offensive comments about her dressing. Rose, who assures legal compliance in her public attire, vowed to fight back against her harassers.

(With inputs from agencies.)