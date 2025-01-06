Left Menu

West Bengal CM Pushes For National Status for Gangasagar Mela

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the central government to declare Gangasagar Mela a national fair, criticizing its lack of support for infrastructure development. She highlighted challenges faced by pilgrims and announced plans to build a bridge to Sagar Island despite financial constraints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sagarisland | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:22 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged the central government to recognize Gangasagar Mela as a national fair, citing the annual attendance of over one crore pilgrims.

She accused the Centre of failing to fulfill promises of building crucial infrastructure, including a bridge to Sagar Island, which would aid pilgrims.

Despite financial challenges, Banerjee pledged to proceed with the bridge construction and called for better resource management around the Kapil Muni Temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

