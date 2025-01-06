West Bengal CM Pushes For National Status for Gangasagar Mela
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the central government to declare Gangasagar Mela a national fair, criticizing its lack of support for infrastructure development. She highlighted challenges faced by pilgrims and announced plans to build a bridge to Sagar Island despite financial constraints.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sagarisland | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:22 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged the central government to recognize Gangasagar Mela as a national fair, citing the annual attendance of over one crore pilgrims.
She accused the Centre of failing to fulfill promises of building crucial infrastructure, including a bridge to Sagar Island, which would aid pilgrims.
Despite financial challenges, Banerjee pledged to proceed with the bridge construction and called for better resource management around the Kapil Muni Temple.
