West Bengal CM Pushes For National Status for Gangasagar Mela

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged the central government to recognize Gangasagar Mela as a national fair, citing the annual attendance of over one crore pilgrims.

She accused the Centre of failing to fulfill promises of building crucial infrastructure, including a bridge to Sagar Island, which would aid pilgrims.

Despite financial challenges, Banerjee pledged to proceed with the bridge construction and called for better resource management around the Kapil Muni Temple.

