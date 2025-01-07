Left Menu

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Finalize Amicable Divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have amicably finalized their divorce after two years of marriage, maintaining their individual earnings and waiving spousal support. Lopez will revert to her maiden name and focus on personal growth, maintaining a friendly relationship with Affleck for family events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 10:41 IST
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Finalize Amicable Divorce
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially concluded their divorce proceedings, ending their two-year marriage on amicable terms. Court documents, cited by E! News on January 6, confirm that the pair reached a mutual agreement over the divorce conditions.

The divorce paperwork, filed by Lopez in August 2024, signifies the close of a relationship that started with a Las Vegas wedding ceremony in 2022. Both individuals will keep their personal earnings acquired during the marriage, with neither obliged to provide spousal support.

Lopez, who initially changed her surname to Affleck post-wedding, will now revert to using her maiden name. She cited their separation date as April 26, 2024, in her filing dated August 20, 2024.

As whispers of marital discord crescendoed in the months before the filing, Lopez's solitary attendance at the 2024 Met Gala and other events intensified speculation.

In a forthright discussion with comedian Nikki Glaser, Lopez explored the emotional upheaval the split caused, acknowledging the personal gaps revealed by the separation.

Post-divorce, Lopez is seizing the chance to focus inward, currently uninterested in a new relationship, and choosing to prioritize family and self-discovery over public engagements.

Despite their breakup, Lopez and Affleck maintain friendly ties, frequently appearing together at family functions with their children, blending families from Affleck's previous marriage to Jennifer Garner and Lopez's own twins, Max and Emme.

The ex-couple shared a holiday meal at Soho House in Los Angeles in December, a testament to their continued commitment to family unity. Lopez, in an interview with E! News, underlined the importance of self-growth during this challenging phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

