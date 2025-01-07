Left Menu

Bollywood Icon's Fortress: Upgrading Salman Khan's Security

Security measures at Salman Khan's residence have been significantly enhanced with bulletproof glass and advanced CCTV systems to ensure his safety. The upgrades follow threats from the Bishnoi gang and past incidents involving gunfire nearby. Additional precautions include razor wire fencing and round-the-clock police protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 15:52 IST
Bollywood Icon's Fortress: Upgrading Salman Khan's Security
Salman Khan at Aayush Sharma's birthday party (Image Source: ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Bandra residence has been upgraded with bulletproof glass on his balcony and an advanced CCTV system monitoring the road outside, according to a police official on Tuesday.

This security enhancement, undertaken by a private contractor, follows an incident in April 2024, when two men, allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, fired shots outside the Galaxy Apartments building.

The building now features a high-tech CCTV camera to detect suspicious activity and additional razor wire fencing. Amid previous threats from the Bishnoi gang, Navi Mumbai Police in June 2024 indicated a plot to target Khan during a trip to his Panvel farmhouse. Consequently, Khan benefits from continuous police protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025