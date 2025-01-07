Bollywood Icon's Fortress: Upgrading Salman Khan's Security
Security measures at Salman Khan's residence have been significantly enhanced with bulletproof glass and advanced CCTV systems to ensure his safety. The upgrades follow threats from the Bishnoi gang and past incidents involving gunfire nearby. Additional precautions include razor wire fencing and round-the-clock police protection.
- Country:
- India
Security at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Bandra residence has been upgraded with bulletproof glass on his balcony and an advanced CCTV system monitoring the road outside, according to a police official on Tuesday.
This security enhancement, undertaken by a private contractor, follows an incident in April 2024, when two men, allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, fired shots outside the Galaxy Apartments building.
The building now features a high-tech CCTV camera to detect suspicious activity and additional razor wire fencing. Amid previous threats from the Bishnoi gang, Navi Mumbai Police in June 2024 indicated a plot to target Khan during a trip to his Panvel farmhouse. Consequently, Khan benefits from continuous police protection.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Midnight Blaze at Mumbai's Bandra High-Rise
Fire at apartment in multi-storey building in Mumbai's Bandra area; woman hospitalised: Civic officials.
Board to install 200 new CCTV cameras along Vaishnodevi route for enhanced security: CEO
Spreading Joy: Christmas Celebrations Uplift Underprivileged Kids in Bandra
Fire Erupts in Bandra Slum Leaving 20 Hutments Gutted