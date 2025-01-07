Bollywood Icon's Fortress: Upgrading Salman Khan's Security

Security at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Bandra residence has been upgraded with bulletproof glass on his balcony and an advanced CCTV system monitoring the road outside, according to a police official on Tuesday.

This security enhancement, undertaken by a private contractor, follows an incident in April 2024, when two men, allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, fired shots outside the Galaxy Apartments building.

The building now features a high-tech CCTV camera to detect suspicious activity and additional razor wire fencing. Amid previous threats from the Bishnoi gang, Navi Mumbai Police in June 2024 indicated a plot to target Khan during a trip to his Panvel farmhouse. Consequently, Khan benefits from continuous police protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)