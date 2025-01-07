Stage Legend Alok Chatterjee Passes Away, Leaving a Profound Legacy

Renowned theatre actor-director Alok Chatterjee, celebrated for his compelling performances in plays such as 'Death of a Salesman' and 'Nat Samrat', passed away on Tuesday morning at a hospital in Bhopal due to multiple organ failure. The National School of Drama gold medallist would have turned 64 in January.

Chatterjee had been admitted to the hospital on December 31, struggling with kidney and liver ailments, which eventually led to the deterioration of his lungs and heart, as confirmed by his associate Manoj Joshi. His profound contributions to theatre earned him the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

Chatterjee's passing was mourned by the theatre community, including his batchmate actor Irrfan Khan and others from his vibrant career path, spanning various renowned theatre groups. His artistic journey, encapsulated by notable works such as 'Shakuntala Ki Angoothi' and 'A Midsummer's Night Dream', showcases his indelible impact on the world of theatre.

