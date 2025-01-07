Thespis: India's Micro Drama Festival Returns

Thespis, heralded as India's pioneering micro drama festival, is set to make a grand return to the national capital with an impressive lineup of 30 plays on February 2. Celebrated for its innovative approach, the festival combines emotion, drama, and creativity in compact 10-minute performances.

Currently in its fourth iteration, Thespis will be held at the LTG auditorium under the organization of 'Vriksh the Theatre'. The festival will present plays from various Indian languages, continuing its legacy of introducing a unique format to Indian theatre, which has garnered several accolades, including two 'Best of India' records for outstanding contributions to the arts.

Festival Director Abhilash Pillia expressed pride in the festival's history of groundbreaking successes and announced cash prizes in 10 categories, such as production, script, direction, and performances. The coveted 'Best Play' award will come with a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

