Exchange Rates Update: INR's Performance Against Global Currencies
The State Bank of India has announced the latest direct rates of exchange for various global currencies against the Indian Rupee. This update covers currencies such as USD, AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, HKD, JPY, NOK, NZD, and SEK, with the rates detailed in rupees per unit.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-03-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 11:21 IST
- Country:
- India
The State Bank of India has released the latest direct exchange rates for several major global currencies against the Indian Rupee.
The rates, expressed in rupees per unit, cover popular currencies such as the US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Swiss Franc, Euro, and British Pound.
This announcement provides valuable insight into the current valuation of INR as it interacts with international currencies, showcasing trends for financial stakeholders and businesses involved in global trade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
