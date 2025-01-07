Vice President Calls for Uprooting VIP Culture and Strengthening Unity
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar urges the nation to abolish VIP culture, especially in temples. He highlights the need to rise above political disruption to achieve a developed India by 2047 and stresses unity against divisive forces. During his visit to Sri Manjunatha Temple, he launched the 'Shri Saanidhya' queue complex.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has called for an end to the VIP culture in temples, condemning it as an equality infringement. Speaking at the launch of the 'Shri Saanidhya' queue complex at Sri Manjunatha Temple, he stated that VIP culture should have no place in society, particularly in religious settings.
Dhankhar also warned against political disruptions that undermine democratic values and compared them to the threats posed by climate change. He urged the nation to resist forces sowing division and misinformation, advocating for unity to maintain India's progress toward becoming a developed nation by 2047.
Emphasizing social responsibility, Dhankhar called for corporate support in health and education sectors through CSR contributions. He also introduced the 'Panch Pran', comprising social harmony, family stability, environmental protection, and the enhancement of fundamental rights and duties, as essential for a vibrant democracy.
