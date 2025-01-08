Linabell, a fluffy pink fox character at Shanghai Disneyland, has emerged as a cultural phenomenon, attracting a devoted fanbase in China. The character's appeal is driving a trend known as 'emotional consumption,' where consumers prioritize emotional value in their purchases.

Many Chinese adults, particularly young women, are drawn to Linabell, lining up to interact with the character and collect merchandise. The popularity of Linabell and other Duffy and Friends characters is part of a broader shift in consumer behavior as individuals seek affordable luxuries amidst economic struggles.

Experts suggest this trend reflects a deeper understanding among consumers of their internal needs and a desire for consistent identity. Linabell's charm has not only fostered personal connection but also filled an emotional void, providing happiness and companionship in an increasingly digital world.

