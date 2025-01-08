Delhi's Star-Studded Business Schedule: AI Innovations and Food Processing Highlights
Delhi is set to host significant events in the business world on January 8. Highlights include Satya Nadella delivering a keynote on AI, the inauguration of IndusFood by Chirag Paswan, and a book launch attended by Nitin Gadkari.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, January 8, Delhi will be a hub of major business activities. The city's schedule is highlighted by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who will deliver a keynote address at the Microsoft AI Tour, emphasizing innovations in artificial intelligence.
Another significant event is the inauguration of IndusFood 2025, where the Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan will play a pivotal role, promising a leap in the industry's growth and technological advancement.
Concluding the day's prominent events, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will grace a book release event, focusing on the intersection of governance and public policies. Meanwhile, Mumbai shows a rather quiet business day with no major events scheduled.
(With inputs from agencies.)