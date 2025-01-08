Royal Stag Joins Squid Game: A 'Live It Large' Collaboration

Seagram's Royal Stag has announced a strategic partnership with Netflix's globally acclaimed series 'Squid Game' for its much-anticipated second season. This collaboration aims to fuse the brand's 'Live It Large' ethos with the show's thrilling narrative.

According to Joydeep Basuroy, General Manager – Marketing at Pernod Ricard India, the association is a strategic move targeting the youthful passion for K-culture, enhancing brand engagement and broadening its cultural resonance. Royal Stag has consistently inspired audiences to dream and live passionately, aligning with the show's compelling story.

The campaign, highlighted on various digital platforms, features iconic elements from 'Squid Game' and offers fans incentives to engage further, like exclusive giveaways. This unique partnership not only strengthens Royal Stag's cultural footprint but also taps into the evolving landscape of entertainment marketing.

