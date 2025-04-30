Left Menu

Student's Release Sparks Debate on Free Speech and Immigration Policy

Columbia University student Mohsen Mahdawi was released from U.S. immigration custody after a judge allowed him to contest deportation linked to his participation in pro-Palestinian protests. Arrested while petitioning for U.S. citizenship, Mahdawi's case highlights ongoing tension between free speech rights and immigration policy under the Trump administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:26 IST
Columbia University student Mohsen Mahdawi was released from U.S. immigration detention on Wednesday. The decision came after a judge permitted him to challenge efforts to deport him over his involvement in pro-Palestinian protests while on bail.

Mahdawi, born in a West Bank refugee camp, was detained earlier this month during an interview for his U.S. citizenship petition. A court order prevented his deportation from Vermont, and U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford ordered his immediate release, court documents revealed. He was greeted by hundreds of supporters after leaving the courthouse.

Lia Ernst, an ACLU lawyer representing Mahdawi, stated, "Mohsen has committed no crime, and the sole reason he was imprisoned was the content of his speech." The Trump administration has faced criticism for targeting foreign students supporting Palestinian rights, raising concerns over free speech violations. Mahdawi joined other detained students in denouncing these actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

