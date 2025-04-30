Rising Tensions: India-Pakistan Standoff Over Kashmir Incident

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following a deadly attack in Indian Kashmir, Pakistan warned of imminent Indian military action. Islamabad claims it has 'credible intelligence' that New Delhi plans to respond militarily within 24-36 hours.

Both nations are exchanging diplomatic retaliations since the April 22 attack, which left 26 people dead. Despite the fraught situation, military talks between the two continue, highlighting the fragile peace in the region, claimed by both but ruled separately.

International efforts are in play to de-escalate the situation, with key global leaders urging restraint. India's Prime Minister Modi has given military chiefs the freedom to decide on an appropriate response, as the world's eyes remain on the simmering conflict between the old adversaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)