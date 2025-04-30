Rising Tensions: India-Pakistan Standoff Over Kashmir Incident
Amid escalating tensions post-attack in Kashmir, Pakistan claims India plans military action based on 'credible intelligence'. India and Pakistan, both nuclear-armed, exchange diplomatic and military measures. Despite this, weekly military talks persist. The international community calls for both nations to prevent further escalation. The Kashmir conflict remains a flashpoint.
Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following a deadly attack in Indian Kashmir, Pakistan warned of imminent Indian military action. Islamabad claims it has 'credible intelligence' that New Delhi plans to respond militarily within 24-36 hours.
Both nations are exchanging diplomatic retaliations since the April 22 attack, which left 26 people dead. Despite the fraught situation, military talks between the two continue, highlighting the fragile peace in the region, claimed by both but ruled separately.
International efforts are in play to de-escalate the situation, with key global leaders urging restraint. India's Prime Minister Modi has given military chiefs the freedom to decide on an appropriate response, as the world's eyes remain on the simmering conflict between the old adversaries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Monumental Leap in India's Healthcare Under Modi Era
Continued Civilian Casualties in Lebanon Amid Ceasefire
Renewed Tensions: Armenia Challenges Azerbaijan Over Ceasefire Violations
Karan Johar Thanks PM Modi as 'Kesari 2' Highlights Unsung Hero Sankaran Nair
ED chargesheet against Sonia, Rahul, others nothing but politics of vendetta, intimidation by PM Modi: Congress on National Herald case.