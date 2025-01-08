Ramayana Epic Returns: Anime Film to Hit Indian Theatres

The 1993 Japanese-Indian animated film, ''Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama'', is set to captivate Indian audiences once again as it returns to theaters on January 24 next year. According to the film's distributors, this re-release intends to broaden accessibility and allure both fans and newcomers with its timeless tale.

Initially scheduled for an October 18, 2024 release, the movie boasts new dubbing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, in addition to its original English version. Distributed across India by Geek Pictures India, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment, it aims to reach a wider audience by embracing multiple languages.

Arjun Aggarwal, co-founder of Geek Pictures India, expressed honor in bringing this cultural classic to life once more, stating, "It's a celebration of our culture that bridges generations." Directed by Yugo Sako, Ram Mohan, and Koichi Sasaki, the film combines Japan's artistry with India's legendary narrative, featuring voices from renowned Indian actors.

