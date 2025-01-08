Left Menu

Tamil Scientist V Narayanan Ascends to ISRO Leadership: A Journey from Humble Beginnings

Tamil Nadu's pride, V Narayanan, has been appointed Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman of ISRO. Chief Minister M K Stalin and other leaders celebrated his achievements, highlighting his journey from humble beginnings to leading major space missions such as Chandrayaan and Gaganyaan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-01-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 12:29 IST
V Narayanan
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and notable political figures on Wednesday applauded V Narayanan, a prominent rocket scientist, for his appointment as Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman of ISRO. The appointment, celebrated across the southern state, sparks pride due to Narayanan's Tamil Nadu roots.

Chief Minister Stalin expressed immense joy over Narayanan's ascent to this prestigious role, noting his modest upbringing in Kanyakumari district. This achievement underscores his dedication and hard work that saw him rise through the ranks within ISRO.

Having significantly contributed to major space missions like Chandrayaan2, Chandrayaan3, AdityaL1, and Gaganyaan, Narayanan is expected to propel ISRO to new heights. His journey from humble beginnings serves as an inspiration for aspiring students in Tamil Nadu. Political figures like PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss and AMMK's TTV Dhinakaran also commended him on his elevation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

