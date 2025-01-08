Left Menu

Jennifer Lopez's Emotional Bond Unveiled in 'Unstoppable'

Jennifer Lopez received heartfelt praise from Judy Robles, whom she portrayed in the film 'Unstoppable'. The bond they formed highlighted how mothers deal with their own mistakes while striving to protect their children. The film depicts Anthony Robles' journey and features real-life authenticity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 16:30 IST
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez was visibly moved to tears as Judy Robles, the mother she portrayed in 'Unstoppable', praised her heartfelt performance. The two women shared a deep connection during the filming, emphasizing how mothers often mask imperfections to safeguard their children.

'Unstoppable', a biographical sports drama, follows Anthony Robles, a wrestler born with one leg, as he makes his mark on Arizona State University's wrestling team. Directed by William Goldenberg, the film, which had limited U.S. theatrical release on December 6, will stream on Prime Video beginning January 16.

Jharrel Jerome, who portrays Anthony, noted a personal transformation through his involvement in the film, particularly from working closely with the real-life Robles, who served as his body double. Anthony Robles described the experience as a nostalgic emotional journey, sharing impactful moments with his mother during the screening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

